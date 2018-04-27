Harden leads Houston over Minnesota to advance

AFP, LOS ANGELES

James Harden scored 24 points as the Houston Rockets booked their spot in the second round of the NBA playoffs by crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-104 in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Clint Capela scored a team-high 26 points and had 15 rebounds for the top-seeded Rockets, who pulled away in the third quarter to win their series 4-1.

“When I get that confidence from my teammates, there is no limit to what I can do,” Harden said. “We knew how tough this game was going to be. We wanted to continue to grind it out and came out with the win. In the second half we picked up our intensity and won the game.”

Elsewhere, LeBron James capped another milestone night with a buzzer-beating three-pointer that lifted the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 98-95 win over Indiana and within one win of advancing in the playoffs.

Not to be outdone, Russell Westbrook scored 45 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder came back from 25 points down in the second half to fight off elimination and beat the Utah Jazz 107-99.

Houston are now to play the winner of the Utah-Oklahoma City series, which the Jazz now lead 3-2.

The Rockets are off to the second round for the second year in a row after eliminating the eighth-seeded Timberwolves.

After scoring 22 points in Houston’s 50-point third quarter in a Game 4 rout on Monday, Harden tallied half of Houston’s 30 points in the third quarter on Wednesday to give Houston the lead for good.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamal Crawford added 20 points off the bench.

Houston’s series clincher highlighted the Western Conference matchups, but James provided the night’s biggest individual fireworks.

In Cleveland, Ohio, the victory gave the Cavs a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series, which they will try to finish off today in Indianapolis, Indiana.

James blocked Victor Oladipo’s shot at the rim to keep the score tied at 95-95, keeping the Cavs alive and ensuring them the final possession with three seconds remaining.

Cleveland got the ball to their superstar, who dribbled in, pulled up at the top of the arc and fired over Thaddeus Young for his only three-pointer of the game.

James beat his chest in triumph, then jumped on the scorers’ table to acknowledge the crowd.

He finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, making all 15 of his free throws.

His 21st playoff game of 40 points or more saw James move past Jerry West for second all-time on a list led by Michael Jordan with 38.

In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the Thunder fended off elimination on the back of their superstar, Westbrook, who scored 20 of his 45 points in the third quarter.

Westbrook also had 15 rebounds and seven assists. Paul George added 34 points and eight rebounds.

“All pride, all pride,” George said. “We’re not gonna lose here.”

“He was special,” George said of Westbrook. “A lot of what went on in that third quarter was because of him. His energy was everything.”

Westbrook registered back-to-back three-pointers, then made a layup with five minutes left in the third quarter to cut Utah’s lead to 73-60.

Westbrook drained another three-pointer to tie the game at 78-78 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Just picked my spots and tried to be aggressive,” Westbrook said.

Utah take a 3-2 lead back to Salt Lake City, Utah, for Game 6 today.