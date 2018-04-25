Capitals advance after fourth straight win

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Washington Capitals can now turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Penguins and avenging some playoff disappointments.

The Capitals won four straight games over the Columbus Blue Jackets after fumbling the first two in overtime at home, capping their opening-round playoff series on Monday with a 6-3 victory in Game 6.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including his 50th playoff goal, and Braden Holtby had 35 saves to lift the Capitals, who never trailed after winning in overtime in Game 5 on Saturday.

After Ovechkin’s second-period goals, Washington never relinquished a two-goal lead.

Four of the games in the series went to overtime.

The Capitals again move onto the conference semi-finals after being eliminated by Pittsburgh in the second round in each of the past two seasons.

“I think we accomplished what we believed we could at the beginning of the series,” said Holtby, who relieved a struggling Philipp Grubauer in Game 2 and was great the rest of the way. “We’ll enjoy it a bit, rest up and prepare for the next one.”

Washington coach Barry Trotz did not want to talk about Pittsburgh yet.

“Please let me breathe,” Trotz said. “We haven’t taken a breath since this started.”

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, while Dmitry Orlov, Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller also tallied for Washington.

“I do know on the road it seems like for whatever reason we’re focused, we’re driven,” Washington forward T.J. Oshie said. “It seems like we almost like it when an opposing team’s crowd gets into it. It almost gets us going, too, and makes you want to quiet them down.”