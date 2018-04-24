SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

U-17 tournament canceled

CONCACAF on Sunday canceled its under-17 women’s championship after political violence spread across the host nation Nicaragua. “CONCACAF determined that to guarantee the safety of the delegations and all participants and fans, the cancelation will apply to all matches and events and take immediate effect,” it said in a statement. Only six of the 12 group games had been played, but four days of violent street protests against changes in social security left at least six people dead. CONCACAF said it would rule on World Cup qualification procedures at a later date.

SOCCER

Salah is Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah on Sunday was crowned the Premier League’s Players’ Player of the Year, with his incredible 41-goal debut season at Liverpool beating out strong competition from Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne. “It’s a big honor. I’ve worked hard and I’m very happy to win it,” Salah said at the ceremony. Salah matched a Premier League record tally for a single season by scoring his 31st league goal of the campaign in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. “You’re comparing your name with some great names,” he said, on the prospect of breaking the record. “To break the Premier League record is something huge in England and all over in the world. There are still three games to go. I want to break this record.” City did pick up a prize from the gala, as Leroy Sane won the Young Player of the Year award.

BASEBALL

Belt has 21-pitch at-bat

Rookie right-hander Jaime Barria of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday kept throwing strikes and Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants kept fouling them off and fouling them off. Mike Trout and the other Angels outfielders began looking at each other in amazement as the second at-bat of the game dragged on. The crowd buzzed as Belt peppered the second deck behind home plate and even the seats down the right-field line with souvenirs. Belt hit 11 straight balls into the crowd, hanging in for an epic 21-pitch at-bat before lining out to right fielder Kole Calhoun. Belt later homered to lead the Giants over the Angels 4-2. “I wasn’t going to give it up and the pitcher wasn’t either,” Belt said. “It made for a good battle. If it helped get me a little bit locked in for later in the game, it was worth it.” It was the longest at-bat in the majors since records began in 1988.

SOCCER

Wenger cites fan unity

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he decided to bring his 22-year tenure to a close at the end of the season because he did not like the image of a divided fanbase being sent around the world. “I was not tired,” he said. “Personally, I believe this club is respected all over the world, much more than in England. The fans did not give me the image of unity I want all over the world and that was hurtful, because I think the club is respected.” Fans have become increasingly frustrated with Wenger’s inability to mold a side capable of matching the standards he set in his first decade in charge. “I’m not resentful and I don’t want to make stupid headlines,” he added. “I just feel if my personality is in the way of what I think our club needs, for me that is more important than me.”