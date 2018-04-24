Nadal breezes to Monte Carlo title

Reuters, MONTE CARLO

Rafa Nadal on Sunday clinched a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title as he geared up for his French Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the final.

Top seed Nadal, who is also targeting an 11th Roland Garros trophy this year, extended his run of consecutive sets won on clay to 36 after recording the win in 1 hour, 33 minutes.

The Spaniard’s record 31st Masters title also ensured he retained the world No. 1 ranking ahead of Roger Federer.

Nadal returned to action in the Davis Cup this month, after recovering from a leg injury that forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January.

“I want to thank all my team and my family. We had some tough moments during the last five months after a couple of injuries in a row,” Nadal said. “It’s always special for me to be back here, having this trophy. It’s one of the most important events of the year for me.”

Nishikori, who missed a large part of last season with a wrist injury, grabbed an early break before his 31-year-old opponent won four games in a row.

Nadal took the opening set with a blistering forehand and went on to convert two break points in the second to lift the title.

Nadal and Nishikori are next to feature at the Barcelona Open, which began yesterday.