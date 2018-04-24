Bucks, Cavs level series; Warriors fall

AFP, WASHINGTON

Greek star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday scored 27 points, including the decisive tip-in with five seconds remaining, to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 104-102 playoff victory over Boston.

The triumph pulled the Bucks level with the Celtics at 2-2 in their best-of-seven first-round series, which continues today in Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon’s three-pointer gave the Bucks a 102-100 lead before Boston’s Al Horford made two free throws to equalize. Brogdon then missed a jumper, but Antetokounmpo followed with a tip-in in the final seconds.

“This win is incredible,” Antetokounmpo said. “We kept our composure and fought all the way to the end.”

Khris Middleton added 23 points, while Jabari Parker had 16 off the bench for Milwaukee.

SPURS 103, WARRIORS 90

Golden State failed to complete a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, with Manu Ginobili coming off the bench to score 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark the hosts over the Warriors 103-90.

“Our defense was more aggressive than the previous games. Our aggressiveness was off the charts,” Ginobili said. “We need to help each other. Today we did that.”

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who led from start to finish to trim Golden State’s lead in their Western Conference series to 3-1.

The Warriors, who were led by Kevin Durant’s 34 points and 13 rebounds, could advance to a second-round series against New Orleans with a Game 5 home victory today.

The Spurs remained without coach Gregg Popovich, who missed his second game following the death of his wife, which has left the team heartbroken as well.

“It’s a tough time. We’ve never been through this type of adversity,” Ginobili said.

CAVALIERS 104, PACERS 100

In Indiana, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from a Game 3 loss to even their series at 2-2 with a 104-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Kyle Korver scored 18 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Game 5 is tomorrow in Cleveland.

WIZARDS 106, RAPTORS 98

Bradley Beal scored 31 points and John Wall had 27, as the Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 106-98 to level their Eastern Conference series at 2-2.

Game 5 is tomorrow in Toronto.