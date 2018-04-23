SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Horne forced into retirement

Australian rugby was rocked yesterday by news of a career-ending injury to Wallabies center Rob Horne, with tributes flowing on social media from fans and fellow players. The 28-year-old, who received several serious arm injuries at the elite level, was forced to retire after sustaining nerve damage in his right arm when playing for the Northampton Saints against the Leicester Tigers last week in the English Premiership. Horne’s retirement was “absolutely tragic news,” Northampton interim head coach Alan Dickens said. “He is a hugely respected and popular member of the dressing room and this will be an enormous loss to Saints — both from a rugby and a personal perspective.”

SOCCER

Police disperse Chiefs fans

Police on Saturday fired tear gas and stun grenades in Durban to disperse angry Kaizer Chiefs fans after the club suffered a shock South African FA Cup semi-final defeat. Chiefs’ players had to sprint to the change room when furious supporters invaded the pitch following a 2-0 loss to Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. There were unconfirmed reports that coach Steve Komphela had resigned after the latest setback for the Soweto club in a bleak season. Spectators wearing Chiefs colors thrashed television equipment and set fire to some seats. An eyewitness who requested anonymity said they saw a female security guard being assaulted by some supporters. Supporters of the famed Soweto club, who have won more trophies than any other soccer club in the nation, are angry after three seasons without a trophy. The last chance of silverware this season disappeared with the loss to Free State Stars, a club without any big-name players from a small central South African town. The team have also been slammed, with the Business Day daily saying they play with the “coordination of a goat in stilettos.”

FOOTBALL

Amnesty awards Kaepernick

Human rights organization Amnesty International has honored former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with its Ambassador of Conscience Award, lauding his peaceful protests against racial inequality. The former San Francisco 49ers star was handed the award at a ceremony on Saturday in Amsterdam by onetime teammate Eric Reid. In his acceptance speech, Kaepernick described police killings of African Americans and Latinos in the US as lawful lynchings. “Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,” Kaepernick said.

TENNIS

Australia nabs World spot

Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova yesterday won singles matches to help give Australia a 4-1 victory over the Netherlands and a spot in the Fed Cup World Group. Barty won her second singles match of the tie, beating Lesley Kerkhove 6-4, 6-2 in the first reverse singles on an indoor hard court. Gavrilova beat Quirine Lemoine in the second singles 6-3, 6-2. “I was super nervous,” Gavrilova said. “Just playing for your country is so much harder than just playing any other tournament.”