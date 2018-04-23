Archiland beat Fubon 85-74, even finals series 1-1

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Fubon Braves yesterday battled back for an 85-74 win over Pauian Archiland at Kaohsiung Arena to tie the Super Basketball League (SBL) best-of-seven finals series 1-1.

Control guard Joseph Lin and center Garret Siler had standout performances for Fubon, with Lin scoring a game-high 22 points and Siler posting a double-double, with 17 points and 21 rebounds.

“Our coaches gave us instructions and had a game plan, so we were ready. I am glad to get this win and now we are even in the series,” Siler said. “I went to the board fighting hard for every ball, but it was tough out there under the post.”

In Game 1 on Saturday, five Pauian players scored in the double digits to defeat Fubon 89-82 in Kaohsiung.

Center Quincy Davis led Archiland with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, while fellow starters Chen Chien-en and Lin Chin-pang piled on 14 points each.

Archiland starter Taiwanese-American Douglas Creighton netted 12 points to go with five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Reserve forward Shih Chin-yao came off the bench to chip in 15 points, as Archiland hit 12 three-pointers to Fubon’s six.

Siler also had a double-double day, with a game-high 27 points, and 14 rebounds.

Fubon’s Tsai Wen-cheng and Joseph Lin contributed 19 and 13 points respectively.

Archiland went in front by four points to reach 40-36 at halftime and scored 20 points in the key third quarter to take a 60-51 lead.

Fubon tried to come back in the final quarter, but came up short to lose by seven.

Fans were surprised to see Taiwanese-American NBA star Jeremy Lin in the stands. He had accompanied his parents to watch both games and cheer on his younger brother, Joseph Lin, who is playing in his first SBL finals.

“I love my family — they always try to make time for my games. This is the first time that my elder brother is able to see me in the SBL finals. I am more than happy to see him here,” Joseph Lin said.

Game 3 is tomorrow and Game 4 on Thursday, both at 7pm in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Gymnasium.