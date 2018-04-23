Oakland’s Manaea tosses no-hitter against Boston

Reuters

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea on Saturday threw the first no-hitter of the season, blanking the Boston Red Sox in a 3-0 victory.

Manaea struck out 10 batters and walked just two on a night the Red Sox were no-hit for the first time since 1993.

Boston’s Hanley Ramirez grounded into a fielder’s choice for the game’s final out, as Manaea was mobbed by his teammates.

“Oh man, my heart was beating out of my chest and I was trying to do everything I could [to stay calm],” Manaea said in a post-game interview.

The 26-year-old had yet to throw a complete game before Saturday.

“I just kept telling myself, keep everything the same and not let anything get too big for me,” Manaea said.

The Red Sox dropped to 17-3 and saw an eight-game winning streak stopped.

Boston’s 3,987 games without a hit was the second-longest active streak in baseball. Only Oakland (4,242) has gone longer.

ASTROS 10, WHITE SOX 1

The Chicago White Sox on Saturday lost 10-1 to the Houston Astros, but matters on the field took a backseat to concerns about their reliever Danny Farquhar, who had a brain hemorrhage a day earlier.

Farquhar, 31, collapsed in the dugout during the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Astros after facing four batters. He is in a Chicago hospital in critical but stable condition.

The White Sox said tests had revealed a ruptured aneurysm.

White Sox starter James Shields told reporters prior to the game on Saturday the players were all suffering.

“It crushes us in this clubhouse and nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens,” he said. “When you see one of your brothers go down like that, it’s not very fun to watch. He’s such a resilient human being and we’re praying for him. We hope everything goes well.”

“He’s alive, he’s got a chance and that’s what I’m hanging on to,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said.