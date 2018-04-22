SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

No Williams, no problem

The US aim to prove again that they can thrive without Serena and Venus Williams when they tackle France for a place in a second consecutive Fed Cup final this weekend. Last year, the US won the tournament for the 18th time with a nerve-racking 3-2 victory over Belarus, which was only decided in the last doubles rubber when CoCo Vandeweghe and Shelby Rogers claimed the winning point. The Williams sisters did not feature in that final in Minsk, but they returned to national colors in February in a first-round victory over the Netherlands, which set-up this weekend’s clash in France. “I’m very confident that we can make it to another final,” Vandeweghe said ahead of the tie on indoor clay at Aix-en-Provence.

SOCCER

Russell has first MLS hat-trick

Johnny Russell had his first career MLS hat-trick and Sporting Kansas City routed the nine-man Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 on Friday night for the largest margin of victory in Children’s Mercy Park history. Kansas City (5-1-2) is undefeated in its last seven matches — with five victories. Vancouver (3-4-1), who were without forward Kei Kamara, had their third straight loss. Russell scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes. He one-touched a cross with his right foot to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and took five touches along the left side to send in a deflected shot for a 2-0 lead. In the 48th minute, Russell played a short corner kick for a give-and-go and chipped it over Marinovic from the end line to make it 4-0.

SOCCER

Reims return to Ligue 1 play

Reims on Friday clinched promotion back to Ligue 1, ending a two-year absence from the top tier of French soccer. A 1-0 win at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Ajaccio, while second-placed Nimes dropped points, confirmed the club from Champagne country as Ligue 2 champions. Six-time French champions in a glorious post-war era, when they also twice reached the European Cup final — losing to Real Madrid in 1956 and 1959 — Reims spent four consecutive seasons in Ligue 1 before being relegated to Ligue 2 in 2016.

FOOTBALL

Ohio State coach dies at 87

Former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce has died at his home in central Ohio. The College Football Hall of Fame member was 87. His four daughters on Friday released a statement on the loss of “a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a respected coach to many.” Bruce followed Woody Hayes as coach and compiled an 81-26-1 record. His teams won or shared in four Big Ten titles from 1979 to 1987. He also coached at Tampa, Colorado State, Iowa State and of Northern Iowa. His career record was 154-90-2. Bruce’s Ohio State playing career was cut short by injury and Hayes encouraged him to get into coaching.

SOCCER

Stolen trophy found in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico said the UEFA Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was stolen in the central city of Leon. The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter that the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city. The office posted a photo of the silver cup nestled in a cloth-lined case. It did not immediately provide more details on Friday. The Europa League, Europe’s second-tier club championship, is currently at the semi-final stage, featuring Arsenal-Atletico Madrid and Olympique de Marseille-Red Bull Salzburg matches.