Napoli beat Udinese to keep title hopes alive as Juventus stumble at Crotone

AFP, MILAN, Italy

SSC Napoli on Wednesday kept their title hopes alive with a 4-2 win over Udinese as champions Juventus’ path to a seventh consecutive Serie A title was stalled 1-1 at Crotone.

Nigerian forward Simy grabbed the equalizer for relegation-threatened Crotone after 65 minutes with a spectacular overhead bicycle-kick.

“We didn’t do so well tonight, even though the guys did everything possible,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “Tonight was decisive for the scudetto.”

“These are the games you need to bring home. The thing to do is stay calm, and play this championship until the end,” he added.

Napoli came from behind twice to cut the gap on Juventus to four points with five games remaining, including a top-of-the-table clash between the two teams in Turin, Italy, on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were given an early scare at home, with Czech Jakub Jankto putting Udinese ahead after 41 minutes.

Lorenzo Insigne pulled Napoli back just before the break, only for Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson to again give Udinese the advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

However, Raul Albiol, Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli all scored in a 10-minute spree in the second half to condemn Udinese to their 20th defeat of the season — and 10th in a row.

“We are mathematically second, the goal is reached, now we can have fun,” Sarri said. “Obviously it’s difficult to go to Turin and try to get the victory, as in terms of strength in depth, I think Juventus are the most complete team in Europe.”

“We’ll give it our best shot,” he added.

Napoli had fallen six points adrift of the leaders after last weekend’s goalless draw at AC Milan with the champions closing in on the title.

Gianluigi Buffon was rested ahead of Sunday’s game with Wojciech Szczesny in goal and Juventus looked to be on track after Alex Sandro headed in a Douglas Costa cross after 16 minutes in Calabria.

However, Simy struck on 65 minutes to earn a precious point for the southerners — third from bottom of the table with 57 points fewer than Juventus’ 85.

Behind the leading duo, the race for a Champions League berth next season continues with AS Roma — already through to the semi-finals of this year’s competition — remaining third after a 2-1 win in Genoa.

SS Lazio put their UEFA Europa League exit behind them and remain fourth with the same number of points as their city rivals, after coming back from two goals down to beat ACF Fiorentina 4-3, ending the Tuscan side’s eight-match unbeaten run.