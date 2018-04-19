Mavericks, 76ers picked to play in China in October

Reuters

The Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers are to add their names to the list of clubs who have visited China when they play a pair of exhibition contests next season as part of the NBA China Games, the league said on Tuesday.

The games are to be the 25th and 26th played in China, while the Mavericks and 76ers are to become the 16th and 17th teams.

The pre-season contests are to be held on Oct. 5 in Shanghai and Oct. 8 in Shenzhen.

“We are excited to welcome the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks to China next pre-season,” NBA China CEO David Shoemaker said in statement. “The 25th and 26th NBA games in China mark another milestone in our efforts to bring the authentic NBA experience to our passionate Chinese fans.”

The Mavericks, who failed to qualify for a playoff spot this season, feature 13-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki. The 76ers, who are back in the post-season this year, are led by dynamic Australian and rookie of the year candidate Ben Simmons.

“When I played in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, I witnessed China’s enthusiasm for basketball firsthand,” Nowitzki said. “It will be a fantastic experience for our franchise to play in China for the first time.”

“We’re also excited about the possibility of reconnecting with two great Chinese players who played for the Mavericks, Wang Zhizhi and Yi Jianlian,” he added.

The NBA has relationships with a network of television and digital media outlets in China, including a 31-year partnership with China Central Television.