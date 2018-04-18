SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Folau may walk over post

Israel Folau has offered to walk away from his Rugby Australia (RA) contract if his anti-gay comments were deemed to be damaging the sport, the Wallabies wrote in a column published on Monday. Folau, an evangelical Christian, earlier this month wrote on Instagram that gays would be condemned to “hell” if they failed to “repent.” Folau wrote that he gave RA CEO Raelene Castle and New South Wales Waratahs CEO Andrew Hore the option to sack him when they had a meeting last week. “During the meeting I told them it was never my intention to hurt anyone with the Instagram comment, but that I could never shy away from who I am or what I believe,” Folau wrote in a column for the PlayersVoice Web site. “This is not about money or bargaining power or contracts. It’s about what I believe in and never compromising that.”

SOCCER

Rooster thrown onto pitch

A rooster was thrown onto the field in Russia’s second-tier league as an apparent act of homophobic abuse against a coach. Footage from Sunday’s game between Fakel Voronezh and Luch-Energiya Vladivostok shows a fan picking up the apparently distressed bird, taking it to the front of the stand and throwing it. The rooster flutters over to the touchline as the man cheers and makes an obscene gesture. Other fans are heard chanting “Grigoryan is a rooster,” a reference to Vladivostok coach Alexander Grigoryan. “Rooster” is often used as a term of anti-gay abuse in Russia.

SOCCER

Sion banned over debt

UEFA has banned Swiss club Sion for one season over a transfer debt and fined three clubs for breaking licensing rules. The case involved 950,000 euros (US$1.18 million) in debt to French club Sochaux in the disputed transfer of Ishmael Yartey. UEFA said the debt was paid during the last off-season. UEFA also fined Sion the 235,000 euros in prize money earned by playing in one qualifying round of this season’s Europa League. UEFA also fined Irtysh of Kazakhstan 440,000 euros and put the club on three years’ probation. Vojvodina of Serbia and Tirana of Albania were each fined the 215,000 euros they earned from Europa League qualifying rounds.

RUGBY UNION

Bristol fans bristle at name

Bristol Rugby supporters have lashed out at the club’s decision to rebrand themselves as the “Bristol Bears” for their return to the Premiership next season. The club said in a statement they hoped the name change and the adoption of a bear in the club’s logo would “attract a whole new generation of supporters.” However, the move has upset some fans, who say it goes against more than 130 years of tradition and leaves them open to ridicule. “I’m not best pleased,” Bristol Rugby Supporters Club treasurer Mike West told BBC Sport. “I’m confused about why — this is a club that has been around since 1888 and is one the oldest rugby clubs that still exists at the highest levels. I don’t understand why they have suddenly contorted the name after 130 years without some reference.” West said rival fans would have a field day. “In the Premiership next season the opposition fans will surely be calling us Yogis or Boo Boos or the Fuzzies,” he added.