Landmark wins in cold, wet Boston

AFP, BOSTON

Yuki Kawauchi on Monday became the first Japanese man in 31 years to win the Boston Marathon with his fourth marathon triumph of the year, while Desiree Linden became the first US women’s winner in Boston since 1985.

Both surprise champions endured the coldest start in 30 years at 3.3°C, as well as gusting winds and steady rain in taking landmark triumphs in the 122nd edition of the famed 42.1km showdown.

“For me, these are the best conditions possible,” Kawauchi said through a translator.

Kawauchi overtook defending champion Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya over the final 2km in heavy rain to win in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds with Kirui finishing in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 23 seconds and American Shadrack Biwott 12 seconds further back in third.

“This is the greatest day of my life,” said a tearful Kawauchi, who does not have a coach or sponsorship and works a full-time job.

Kawauchi became the first Japanese men’s winner in Boston since Toshihiko Seko captured his second title in 1987 and the eighth Japanese man to win the race.

The 31-year-old covered the final mile in 5 minutes and 8 seconds to win after jumping ahead at the start, running the first mile in 4 minutes and 37 seconds, then falling back most of the race.

It was Kawauchi’s fifth consecutive marathon victory after last year’s Hofu Marathon in Japan, a New Year’s Day marathon at Marshfield, Massachusetts, Japan’s Kitakyushu Marathon and Taiwan’s Wanjinshi Marathon.

Linden overtook Ethiopia’s Mamitu Daska and Kenya’s Gladys Chesir at Heartbreak Hill after the 32km mark and kept the lead from there to win in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 54 seconds.

Sarah Sellers, an Arizona nurse who was running only her second marathon after starting training about seven months ago, was second with 2 hours, 44 minutes and 4 seconds, and Canada’s Krista Duchene came third another 16 seconds adrift.

No US woman had won the Boston crown since Lisa Larsen Weidenbach 33 years ago, but Linden did it in the sixth Boston start of her 16 marathons.

“I love this city, this race, this course. It’s storybook. I’m thrilled to be here and to get it done,” Linden said. “This is a race the entire city cares about. Even on a day like today when it’s pretty miserable the people show up and embrace the race.”

Linden lost by only two seconds in 2011.

Linden, 34, said she felt early on as if she would not be able to finish the race, but slowed early to help compatriot Shalane Flanagan recover after a toilet stop and found herself boosted by working to help the reigning New York Marathon champion, who placed seventh.