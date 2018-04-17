Victor Oladipo scores 32 as Indiana Pacers stun LeBron James and Cavs

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

LeBron James figured he had experienced everything in 12 post-seasons.

Turns out, there was something new.

Victor Oladipo on Sunday scored 32 points as Indiana outplayed Cleveland from the start while pulling off a stunning 98-80 victory in their series opener, handing James and the Cavaliers their first loss in the opening round in eight years.

It also was the first playoff-opening loss for James, who came in 12-0 in Game 1s and did not realize he had been perfect starting the post-season.

“Is it?” James said. “I’ve never lost a game in the first round before in my career?”

While he knows the narrative before tomorrow’s Game 2 would be on the struggles of Cleveland’s playoff newcomers, James is not worried.

“I’m down 0-1 in the first round,” he said. “I was down 3-1 in the [NBA] Finals. So, I’m the last guy to ask about how you’re going to feel the next couple days.”

The Pacers are feeling confident after beating the Cavs for fourth time this season.

Indiana took control from the outset, opening a 21-point lead in the first quarter and pushing it to 23 in the third.

The Cavs got within seven in the fourth, but Oladipo, once a role player who has blossomed into an All-Star in his first season with Indiana, hit a big three-pointer and Bojan Bogdanovic helped put Cleveland away with another three to make it 88-71.

When the final horn sounded, the Pacers did not celebrate or run around the floor like they had accomplished anything special.

They calmly walked off, business as usual.

“We believe that we can win,” Oladipo said. “We came into this game with a mentality that we wanted to attack on both ends of the floor, and play the way we’ve been playing all year, and we did a great job of that. It’s only one game, it’s only Game 1.”

The Indiana Pacers completely outplayed the three-time defending conference champions, whose turbulent regular season has carried over into the playoffs.

James scored 24 with 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his 20th career triple-double, but he got little help as Cleveland’s four other starters — Kevin Love, Jeff Green, Rodney Hood and George Hill — combined for just 25 points.

“They were more aggressive,” James said. “They just played inspired basketball, and they just took advantage of everything we wanted to try and do. They were more physical than us at the point of attack, and they were most precise with what they wanted to do and we couldn’t score the ball.”