Poulter leads by one, Pan in fourth at Hilton Head

Reuters

England’s Ian Poulter on Saturday extended his run of form with a four-under-par 67 that gave him a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (67) finished the day in fourth.

World No. 31 Poulter enjoyed a bogey-free trip around Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island to reach 13-under for the week and move one shot clear of South Korea’s Kim Si-woo (68) and American Luke List (67).

Pan and Billy Horschel (67) were a shot back after each made a bogey at the last hole to drop into a share of fourth place.

Poulter, whose Houston win this month earned him a berth in this month’s US Masters, is showing no signs of fatigue despite playing in his sixth PGA Tour event in as many weeks.

“Still standing, that’s a good thing,” said Poulter, who entered the final round last year three shots off the lead before a 73 left him in a share of 11th place.

“Six weeks, it’s unusual for me to play that many weeks in a row, but I can muster up another day ... see if we can pull it out of the bag again,” he added.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau (75) faltered early with a triple bogey at the par-five second and added two double bogeys over his final six holes to sit seven shots back.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson (72) was in a distant share of 41st place and 10 shots behind Poulter after mixing four bogeys with three birdies.

Due to the possibility of strong afternoon thunderstorms yesterday, the final round was to feature threesomes going off split tees starting at 7am.