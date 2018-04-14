SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Record foreign legion

A record 62 international players from 33 countries are to feature in the NBA playoffs starting this weekend, the league announced on Thursday. An NBA statement said all 16 teams competing in the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs would field at least one overseas player. The Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers lead the foreign legion with seven international players each, while the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs each have six international players. France and Australia make up the biggest contingent with seven each, followed by Canada and Spain (four each), while Turkey, Croatia, Cameroon and Brazil all have three each. Thirty-six European players are to feature in the playoffs, including France’s four-time NBA champion Tony Parker. The previous record for international players in the playoffs — 60 — was set in 2007.

FORMULA ONE

Ferrari review procedures

Ferrari have reviewed their pit stop procedures after an incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix left a mechanic with a broken leg, team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said yesterday. Francesco Cigarini suffered a fractured shinbone and fibula on his left leg after being struck during a botched pit stop when Kimi Raikkonen was given the signal to go before the left rear tire had been replaced. The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) later fined Ferrari 50,000 euros (US$61,728) for the incident. “We have done our review, together with the FIA, I have to say, because they are caring about safety as we are caring about safety,” the Italian told reporters at Shanghai International Circuit ahead of tomorrow’s Chinese Grand Prix. “In this case, we have three factors — one involves human control, the other involves mechanical and the other involves [an] electronic device,” Arrivabene said. “We had a mishandling of the rear left, was not perfectly read by the electronic device that gives the green light.”

SOCCER

Bomb kills five in Somalia

A bomb killed up to five spectators at a soccer match in southern Somalia, police and a lawmaker said yesterday, the first time an explosion has targeted a stadium. The blast went off in the port town of Barawe, in the Lower Shabelle region, when residents were watching a soccer match on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that al-Shabaab could be behind the attack. Police said it appeared to have been detonated by remote control. “The bomb killed five people and injured a dozen others in the football field. All the casualties were from the onlookers,” Somalian South West State lawmaker Mahad Dhoore said.

GOLF

Henderson takes Lotte lead

Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free on Thursday to take the second-round lead in the Lotte Championship. Henderson, the 20-year-old Canadian ranked 14th in the world, birdied four of her first six holes to surge into the lead in relatively calm morning conditions. She finished with a six-under 66 at Ko Olina Golf Club in Hawaii — the day’s low round — to get to 10-under. No one could catch the five-time LPGA Tour winner as the wind gusted to 32kph later in the day. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun was in 31st position, while compatriot Min Lee missed the cut.