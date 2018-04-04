SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Matthysse to face Pacquiao

Boxing promoter Oscar de la Hoya on Monday confirmed that Argentina’s World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse is to defend his title against Manny Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur in July. Philippine icon Pacquiao had first announced plans for the fight in a statement last month, but details of the bout remained shrouded in uncertainty. In a statement on Twitter, De la Hoya said the contest was now confirmed. “Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia on Saturday night July 14 (US time),” De la Hoya said. Pacquiao, 39, last month said that the fight against Matthysse would take place on June 24. Pacquiao, who has won eight world titles in a record eight weight divisions, has not fought in the ring since being defeated on points by Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane in July last year, a loss that cost the Philippine star his World Boxing Organization crown. Matthysse, who has 39 wins, including 36 by knockout, against four defeats, won the vacant WBA belt after beating Thailand’s Teerachai Sithmorseng in January.

RUGBY UNION

NZ delayed by mumps scare

New Zealand’s women’s rugby sevens team have delayed their arrival at the Commonwealth Games until after the opening ceremony after a player fell ill with mumps, officials said yesterday. The Olympic silver medalists are to remain at their training camp until Sunday, a delay of four days, after forward Ruby Tui was diagnosed with the highly contagious disease, a statement said. Tui, 26, has been placed in quarantine and the other players will be under observation by medical staff at their camp on Australia’s Sunshine Coast. An outbreak of mumps could damage New Zealand’s hopes as they seek revenge over hosts Australia for their defeat in the 2016 Rio Olympics final. New Zealand’s All Blacks were also hit by mumps during their northern hemisphere tour in November last year, when Luke Romano, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane and Ardie Savea were all laid low. Women’s sevens is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, which has an equal number of men’s and women’s medal events for the first time in tournament history.

SOCCER

Leon leads Betis to victory

Sergio Leon on Monday scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Betis Balompie defeated Getafe 1-0 in La Liga, moving into the qualification zone for the UEFA Europa League. Betis jumped from eighth to sixth in the standings with their third straight victory and are one point behind fifth-placed Villarreal. The teams in fifth, sixth and seventh places qualify for the Europa League. Getafe, who dropped to 11th, missed a 65th-minute penalty-kick when goalkeeper Antonio Adan stopped Francisco Portillo’s shot from the spot. Getafe also came close when defender Vitorino Antunes struck the post with a free-kick in the 73rd, and the hosts were denied an injury-time goal when the officiating crew ruled that a ball headed into the far corner did not fully cross the goal line. Getafe also had a first-half goal disallowed for offside.