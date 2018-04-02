Joshua calls out Wilder after beating Parker on points

Reuters, CARDIFF

Britain’s Anthony Joshua on Saturday moved a step closer to becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world after beating New Zealander Joseph Parker on a unanimous points decision in their title unification bout.

The 2012 Olympic champion, taken to 12 rounds for the first time in his professional career after 20 previous knockouts, added Parker’s WBO belt to his own WBA Super, IBF and IBO titles.

The three judges scored it 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua, leaving only Deontay Wilder’s WBC title still to conquer.

“Wilder. Let’s go baby, let’s go,” Joshua shouted from inside the ring to raucous cheers from the 78,000 people packing Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, also namechecking Tyson Fury as another possible opponent.

“Do I want to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world? IBO, WBO, IBF, WBA... I’m not into the hype, I’m about business. So let’s get the business done,” Joshua said.

“Let’s see what the future holds, I’m down for whatever, whenever,” added the Briton, making clear he wanted Wilder to face him in Britain rather than Las Vegas.

Both fighters had stepped into the ring undefeated, with Joshua weighing in six pounds heavier than his shorter opponent and with a longer reach.

If some had expected an early knockout, it did not pan out that way.

Apart from an explosive sixth round, with both trading some stinging blows, neither looked likely to buckle, with Parker showing more staying power than any of Joshua’s previous opponents.

The referee also intervened repeatedly, breaking up the fight whenever the fighting livened up and calling a time out in the ninth with Joshua returning to his corner to tighten up his gloves.

“My strategy in there was to stick behind the jab,” said Joshua. “It’s one of the most important weapons. The old saying is that the right hand can take you around the block, but a good jab will take you around the world.”