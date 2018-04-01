Polanco’s homer lifts Pirates past Tigers

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday — about an hour after the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a game-winning hit of their own.

Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home in the bottom of the 10th for the Tigers, but a replay review took the run away and the teams played on.

Polanco’s drive to right-center on a 3-0 pitch from Alex Wilson (0-1) finally gave the Pirates a comfortable lead — or as comfortable as could be on a wacky day in which both teams scored four runs in the ninth.

Detroit put two men on base in the 13th, but Steven Brault (1-0) was able to hold on and finish his third scoreless inning of relief.

By the time the five hour and 27-minute game was over, there were only three umpires and one manager left.

Plate umpire Mike Everitt exited in the eighth with a concussion after being hit in the mask by a pitch. And Ron Gardenhire — in his first game as Tigers manager — was ejected after the overturned call in the 10th.

MARLINS 2, CUBS 1

In Miami, Miguel Rojas drove in Brian Anderson with a single to center in the 17th inning, and the Miami Marlins topped the Chicago Cubs.

It was the second career game-ending RBI for Rojas, who did it once last year with a sacrifice fly. This one will go into Marlins lore, not only for its five hour and 18-minute length — but moreso because it is the first win of Derek Jeter’s era as Miami chief executive officer.

It took a two-out rally to get it done. Anderson singled to left and Cameron Maybin followed with a base hit that bounced off shortstop Javier Baez’s glove and chased Eddie Butler (0-1) after seven innings and 90 pitches of relief.

Brandon Morrow came in to face Rojas, and two pitches later it was over.

Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0) was supposed to pitch for the Marlins yesterday as their starter in the third game of the series, not as Miami’s seventh reliever.

In Friday’s other games, it was:

‧ Giants 1, Dodgers 0

‧ Angels 2, Athletics 1

‧ Brewers 8, Padres 6

‧ Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8

‧ Red Sox 1, Rays 0

‧ Nationals 2, Reds 0

‧ Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2

‧ Phillies 5, Braves 4, 11 inns.

‧ Rangers 5, Astros 1