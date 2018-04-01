Home / Sports
Sun, Apr 01, 2018 - Page 10　

Polanco’s homer lifts Pirates past Tigers

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco connects for a three-run home run during the 13th inning against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Photo: AP

Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday — about an hour after the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a game-winning hit of their own.

Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home in the bottom of the 10th for the Tigers, but a replay review took the run away and the teams played on.

Polanco’s drive to right-center on a 3-0 pitch from Alex Wilson (0-1) finally gave the Pirates a comfortable lead — or as comfortable as could be on a wacky day in which both teams scored four runs in the ninth.

Detroit put two men on base in the 13th, but Steven Brault (1-0) was able to hold on and finish his third scoreless inning of relief.

By the time the five hour and 27-minute game was over, there were only three umpires and one manager left.

Plate umpire Mike Everitt exited in the eighth with a concussion after being hit in the mask by a pitch. And Ron Gardenhire — in his first game as Tigers manager — was ejected after the overturned call in the 10th.

MARLINS 2, CUBS 1

In Miami, Miguel Rojas drove in Brian Anderson with a single to center in the 17th inning, and the Miami Marlins topped the Chicago Cubs.

It was the second career game-ending RBI for Rojas, who did it once last year with a sacrifice fly. This one will go into Marlins lore, not only for its five hour and 18-minute length — but moreso because it is the first win of Derek Jeter’s era as Miami chief executive officer.

It took a two-out rally to get it done. Anderson singled to left and Cameron Maybin followed with a base hit that bounced off shortstop Javier Baez’s glove and chased Eddie Butler (0-1) after seven innings and 90 pitches of relief.

Brandon Morrow came in to face Rojas, and two pitches later it was over.

Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0) was supposed to pitch for the Marlins yesterday as their starter in the third game of the series, not as Miami’s seventh reliever.

In Friday’s other games, it was:

‧ Giants 1, Dodgers 0

‧ Angels 2, Athletics 1

‧ Brewers 8, Padres 6

‧ Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8

‧ Red Sox 1, Rays 0

‧ Nationals 2, Reds 0

‧ Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2

‧ Phillies 5, Braves 4, 11 inns.

‧ Rangers 5, Astros 1

This story has been viewed 307 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top