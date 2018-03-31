Wainui try secures tight Chiefs win

Reuters

A 68th-minute Sean Wainui try and two others scored either side of halftime yesterday has propelled the Waikato Chiefs to a 27-22 victory over the Otago Highlanders in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Wainui gave his side the lead for good after a topsy-turvy encounter on the scoreboard, even though the home side had dominated much of the possession and territory.

Fullback Solomon Alaimalo and hooker Nathan Harris had scored either side of halftime to give the home side a 20-7 lead, only for the visitors to come storming back with tries to Tevita Li and Sio Tomkinson and take a two-point lead with about 20 minutes remaining.

The Highlanders, who lost flyhalf Lima Sopoaga early in the match with what appeared to be a serious Achilles injury, had scored the match’s first try through All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo.

The Highlanders had held a 7-6 lead after a scrappy first half before fullback Alaimalo crossed after a sustained buildup and brilliant leap, catch and pass in one movement by winger Toni Pulu following a cross kick.

The Chiefs extended their 13-7 halftime advantage just four minutes into the second spell when hooker Harris was driven over to give the home side a 20-7 lead and looking like they could run away with the game.

However, the visitors managed to fight their way back into the game with winger Li put over by a brilliant wide pass from scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

The Chiefs struck back with Wainui’s try in the left corner and the home side then stole two crucial line-out throws from the Highlanders in the final minutes to ensure they did not sneak a late win.