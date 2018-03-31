Stephens, Ostapenko to compete in Miami final

Reuters

The Miami Open women’s final will pit two reigning Grand Slam champions after Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday won their respective semi-finals in Florida.

US Open champion Stephens again ended former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka’s hopes of a fairytale comeback by beating her 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in an afternoon encounter.

French Open champion Ostapenko beat unseeded American Danielle Collins in the nightcap, staving off a set point en route to a 7-6 (1) 6-3 triumph.

American 13th seed Stephens has five career titles, while sixth seed Ostapenko has two heading into today’s final.

“I’m feeling amazing now,” said Latvian Ostapenko, who wore down Collins with a series of powerful groundstrokes.

She hit 33 winners and ended the match in style with a running forehand winner down the line.

“I was fine until the end,” Ostapenko said. “I was just trying to play my game and I’m really happy with the way I finished.”

She said she had been working this year on her mental approach.

“Now I’m trying to be calm and I think it’s helping,” she added.

Three-times champion Azarenka, playing as a wildcard in her second event after an eight-month absence because of a custody dispute involving her son, showed glimpses of the form that took her to the top of the rankings, but ultimately ran out of gas against her 13th-seeded opponent.

Stephens, who also beat Azarenka in the second round at Indian Wells this month, took control of the match early in the second set and never looked back as she raced through the decider with ease.

“I just knew I had to keep fighting. In the first set I was down, but I battled back so I knew if I did that in the second, I’d be right in there,” the 25-year-old American said in an on-court interview.

MEN’S SINGLES

AFP

Alexander Zverev remains on target for his third ATP Masters title after dismantling Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in tomorrow’s final.

The German world No. 5 produced a supremely solid display and was excellent value for this deserved victory against Coric who was ultimately overpowered and outmaneuvered.

Zverev, who enjoyed a breakthrough year last year after winning the Italian Open in Rome and the Canada Masters by beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively, is keen for more of the same at Key Biscayne.

“The times we played before, he just better than me,” said Zverev, who will move to world No. 3 if he manages to win the final.

“I am really happy to have made it through against him. Carreno Busta will be a very difficult match, he’s playing really well now. It is going to be a big test, but I am looking forward to it,” he said.

Play was delayed for over an hour because of a problem with the Crandon Park floodlights, but when the action finally began, the restless crowd were treated to an absorbing match-up between two of the rising stars of the men’s game.