Smith heads home in disgrace amid tampering scandal

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia skipper Steve Smith was yesterday heading home from South Africa in disgrace and deputy David Warner lost the captaincy of his Indian Premier League side after a cheating scandal left the team fractured amid mounting suspicion that the full story has not yet emerged.

Smith, Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor a ball with a piece of tape, have been banished for their role in a ball-tampering incident that has dragged Australian cricket’s reputation through the mud.

Vice captain Warner has reportedly been ostracized by the team’s fast bowlers, who feel he unfairly linked them to the row, and he yesterday stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Smith had already been replaced as skipper of rival side Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich Twenty20 competition due to start next month as the controversy rages on.

“In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad,” Sunrisers chief executive K. Shanmugam said on the team’s Twitter.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine is to take over the captaincy for the fourth and final Test starting in Johannesburg tomorrow, with hosts South Africa leading 2-1 as Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns fly to South Africa to replace the exiled trio.

Coach Darren Lehmann escaped punishment and is to remain in charge, with further sanctions on the three players to be announced “within 24 hours.”

“I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said of the controversy in the third Test in Cape Town on Saturday. “On behalf of Cricket Australia, I want to apologize to all Australians that these events have taken place, especially to all the kids.”

Australian Cricketers’ Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson said serious mistakes had been made by Smith and the others, and they understood this.

“The players are remorseful for the mistakes they have made, and they regret how their actions have represented themselves, teammates, cricket and their country,” Nicholson said.

Smith is reportedly distraught and support is being offered to help him cope.

“Welfare of all players is a highly relevant consideration,” Nicholson said.

Smith had already been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council, and Sutherland said further punishments “will reflect the gravity of the situation.”

Cricket Australia also announced an independent review into “the conduct and culture” of the team, which the association said should examine the behavior of administrators.

Bancroft used a strip of yellow sticky tape to pick up dirt and illegally roughen one side of the ball to generate more swing for Australia’s bowlers.

He was filmed with the dirtied tape and then trying to hide it down the front of his trousers.

Smith said after the Test that the Australia team’s “leadership group” had been aware of the plan.

However, Sutherland insisted Lehmann was not involved.

“Prior knowledge of the ball-tampering incident was limited to three players... No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who, despite inaccurate media reports, has not resigned from his position,” Sutherland said.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke said there is more to the story than meets the eye.