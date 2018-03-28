Koeman gets first Netherlands win against Portugal

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland

Ronald Koeman on Monday claimed his first win in charge of the Netherlands as his side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 friendly victory over an uninspired Portugal in Geneva, Switzerland.

The three-time World Cup runners-up have failed to qualify for this year’s finals in Russia, but Koeman’s second game at the helm saw goals from Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil van Dijk seal an impressive win.

It was a disappointing evening for European champions Portugal ahead of the World Cup, as talisman Cristiano Ronaldo cut an isolated figure just three days after his late brace had seen off Egypt 2-1.

“They had four chances and scored three times, they deserved their victory,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “Two years ago, before the Euros, we lost at home against Bulgaria. I don’t think we have lost confidence, I still believe in these players for the future.”

The Netherlands, who lost 1-0 to England in Amsterdam on Friday last week, opened the scoring in the 11th minute as Depay grabbed the first goal of the Koeman era by turning home from inside the penalty area.

That strike came against the run of play as Portugal had dominated the early stages against an unusual 5-3-2 formation.

“We decided to play with a system totally different from the one that the team has been using for a number of years,” former Everton manager Koeman said. “The difference between tonight and last Friday is that we were more comfortable and scored quickly. The team had confidence. It felt good with the new system and results like tonight make things easier.”

Ronaldo was left incensed after his appeals for a penalty were waved away, despite replays appearing to show him kick the ground when attempting to shoot.

The Netherlands doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Ryan Babel headed in Matthijs de Ligt’s driven cross from close range.

The goal continued the Besiktas JK winger’s return to form, having only been recalled to the squad last year after a six-year absence.

Things went from bad to worse for Portugal on the stroke of halftime, as De Ligt nodded down for Liverpool centerback Van Dijk to volley into the far corner to score his first international goal.

Portugal continued to monopolize possession early in the second half, but struggled to break down their stubborn opponents.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended when Joao Cancelo was shown a second yellow card and sent off for a foul on Tonny Vilhena.

That was the cue for several fans to invade the pitch attempting to take a photograph with Real Madrid star Ronaldo, who was duly substituted with 22 minutes to play after failing to score for the first time in 10 matches for club and country.

Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, made his international debut after replacing Depay in the closing stages.

After a low-key affair that was a far cry from the two teams’ infamous “Battle of Nuremberg” at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the Dutch claimed a win they will hope can spur them on to better things having missed out on back-to-back major tournaments.

Portugal fans will be expecting better when their side take on Spain in their World Cup opener on June 15 in Sochi, Russia, before further Group B games against Morocco and Iran.