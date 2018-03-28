Venus Williams ousts defending champion

AFP, MIAMI

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams on Monday exacted revenge on reigning Miami Open champion Johanna Konta with a superlative display to book her place in the quarter-finals.

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final — which was won by British No. 1 Konta — it was the 37-year-old American who showed no signs of fatigue to power home 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in 2 hours, 19 minutes.

The three-time Key Biscayne champion next faces either Monica Puig or Danielle Collins.

It was an impressive display by the veteran Williams, who seemed puzzled when quizzed about her longevity.

“I don’t see what 37 years old has to do with it,” Williams said. “She couldn’t get a rhythm to her game which helped me, but everyone I play makes it tough against me so there are no easy matches.”

Williams also had to work hard in a three-hour battle on Sunday for her passage into the fourth round, fighting off three match points before eventually seeing off Kiki Bertens.

It was the Briton who started the more assuredly.

Konta broke the Williams serve straight away to set down an early marker in their first meeting since the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year which resulted in home heartbreak for the 26-year-old.

Williams faced more break points in the third, although this time the danger was averted, thanks to some powerful serves.

“You have to fight for every point,” she said. “Everyone is so good now. I feel very focused.”

Just when the erratic Konta needed to put her foot on the accelerator, it was Williams who responded superbly to put her opponent firmly on the back foot.

Indeed, Konta’s game seemed to totally desert her.

She hit just one winner in the second set as the American began to dominate and send the encounter into a decider which began with Konta receiving lengthy treatment for a back problem.

“My body didn’t adapt to the conditions — it was quite swirly out there — and that puts strain on your body,” Konta said. “It wasn’t so much a back injury. It was a muscle spasm more than anything else. I just wanted to make sure it didn’t turn into something serious.”