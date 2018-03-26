CA to probe ball tampering scandal

AFP, MELBOURNE

Cricket Australia (CA) yesterday said that Steve Smith was to remain captain while it investigates a ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa.

There have been calls for Smith to step down or be sacked over the premeditated plan hatched during the lunch break on Saturday’s third day in Newlands, after the captain admitted being the mastermind.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday weighed in on the incident, saying it “beggars belief” that role models such as Australian cricketers were “engaged in cheating like this.”

CA chief executive James Sutherland said the governing body was “extremely disappointed and shocked,” but added that it wanted to get a clearer picture of the facts before making any decisions.

“I understand that that is not necessarily the fullness of response that everyone is looking for right now, but you will appreciate that there’s an element of process that needs to be undertaken here,” Sutherland told reporters.

CA head of integrity Iain Roy and head of team performance Pat Howard were flying to South Africa to conduct the investigation.

Television footage showed Smith’s teammate, Cameron Bancroft, taking a yellow object out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session and appearing to rub it on the ball.

He was later charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball.

Sutherland said he had not spoken to Smith, but repeatedly said he was unhappy about the incident.

“I have very strong and clear views about the responsibility of the Australian cricket team to play the game in the right spirit, and I don’t think anyone will be under any illusions as to what I think about this,” he added.

Smith has said he would not quit, adding: “I still think I’m the right person for the job.”

Sutherland said Australian fans had “every reason to wake up and not be proud of the team.”

“This is a very sad day for Australian cricket. I’m not happy about this at all ... and I feel like Australian cricket fans feel right now,” he added.

There was widespread disbelief in Australia as the news hit the headlines yesterday morning, with the significance of the incident evident when Turnbull added his voice to the chorus of displeasure.

“The whole nation, who holds those who wear the baggy green up on a pedestal — about as high as you can get in Australia, certainly higher than any politician, that’s for sure — this is a shocking disappointment,” he said.

The Australian Sports Commission called for Smith and others involved or aware of the plan “to be stood down immediately” by CA as it completes the investigation.

Smith’s predecessor, Michael Clarke, said he was feeling “pretty emotional” after the revelations.

“I can’t believe if the leadership group has made a decision to do this, that they have gone and got the young kid [Bancroft] who is playing his eighth Test match to do that,” Clarke told broadcaster Channel Nine.