Pantano wins stage, Valverde keeps lead in Volta a Catalunya

AP, VIELHA, Spain

Defending champion Alejandro Valverde on Friday maintained his overall lead in the Volta a Catalunya by staying near the front in a stage won by Jarlinson Pantano of Colombia.

Pantano outsprinted Vegard Stake Laengen to take the 212km stage from Llivia to Vielha in Spain.

Valverde finished eighth, staying 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal in the overall standings going into the final two stages. Valverde’s Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana was third overall.

Valverde is a two-time champion at the Volta a Catalunya.

Yesterday’s second-to-last stage took riders from Vielha to Torrefarrera.

CAVENDISH OUT

Reuters, LONDON

Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games in Australia next month to recover from injuries he sustained in a horrific crash at last week’s Milan-San Remo race, his team announced on Friday.

Cavendish, who was to represent the Isle of Man at the Games, went head first over his bike after hitting a bollard at high speed, breaking a rib and damaging his ankle.

“Although it’s ultimately positive news that there’s been no serious damage sustained following the crash I am hugely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games,” Cavendish said on the Web site of Team Dimension Data.