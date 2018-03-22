X-ray trucks to be used at bike races to detect motors

Reuters, PARIS

The International Cycling Union (UCI) is to use X-ray-equipped trucks on Grand Tour stages and leading classic races this season, following an increase in concerns about riders using motors inside their bikes.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter on Tuesday said that X-ray cameras would check bikes after stages of the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, the Vuelta a Espana and the five biggest one-day races.

The UCI called a news conference for yesterday to present its action plan in the fight against “technological fraud,” which the ruling body has made one of its top priorities under new president David Lappartient.

Lappartient was elected in September last year, beating outgoing president Brian Cookson.

Under Cookson, the UCI had used a tablet device to scan bikes, a technique that was widely criticized by riders and some team staff for being ineffective.

In the last two Tours de France, thermal imaging cameras were also used to detect the potential use of motors in bikes.

This was part of a collaboration between the Tour and France’s Atomic Energy Commission and the measure is to be extended this year, the source said.

Former professional rider Jean-Christophe Peraud of France, who finished second in the 2014 Tour, was named “manager of equipment and the fight against technological fraud” by the UCI in November last year.

“He had credibility — you cannot fool him,” the source said.

Belgian rider Femke van den Driessche was in 2016 banned for six years by the UCI in the first case of “motorized doping.”

Van den Driessche, who was caught at the cyclo-cross world championships in Belgium, denied knowing that the bike broke the rules and said it belonged to her friend.