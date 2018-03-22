US teenager Anisimova stuns Wang in Miami

Reuters

US teenager Amanda Anisimova, fresh off an impressive run at Indian Wells, on Tuesday beat China’s Wang Qiang 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 at the Miami Open to set up a second-round clash with Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza.

The 16-year-old wild-card, who had never won a WTA main-draw match until this month’s BNP Paribas Open, where she reached the fourth round, broke the world No. 53 five times during a 98-minute match in which she committed six double faults.

Next up for Anisimova, ranked world No. 130, is Wimbledon champion Muguruza, who will be eager to get back to competition after falling at the first hurdle in Indian Wells.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia overcame some early pressure to defeat Briton Heather Watson 7-6 (7/3), 6-2. Watson had a chance to serve for the opening set, but squandered it and then allowed the Brazilian to run away with the match.

Haddad Maia is next to face No. 31 seed Zhang Shuai.

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic looked headed for an early exit when she fell behind 4-0 in the deciding set against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, but the Croatian-born world No. 90 reeled off seven of the next eight games to prevail 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

US wild-card Bernarda Pera advanced when she stunned Spanish world No. 68 Lara Arruabarrena 7-5, 6-4 to set up a second-round match with Belgian 22rd seed Elise Mertens.

Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi was leading Christina McHale 3-1, but retired 31 minutes into the match, gifting the American passage into the second round, where she is to face Czech Barbora Strycova.