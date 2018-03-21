Boxing’s newest hero is fighting for immigrants

The Guardian

US President Donald Trump says he likes a good fight, but it is unlikely he will ever get a ringside invitation to watch his nation’s latest boxing hero, the Californian-born Jose Carlos Ramirez.

At Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Ramirez, the son of Mexican immigrants, outpointed the slick New Yorker, Amir “Young Master” Imam, to win the vacant World Boxing Council light-welterweight belt.

He later spoke with passion on behalf of his fans, the Californian farm workers who regard themselves as marginalized by Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

Ramirez, a 2012 London Olympian, was the proud champion of fans who could not afford to make the journey from the west coast. As the Sacramento Bee reported, the victory cap he wore would not say “Make American Great Again,” but “Pro-Immigrant and Proud.”

Inspired by how his father had championed water rights for thousands of immigrants during California’s long drought, Ramirez became politicized as a teenager around Avenal, where he picked peppers in the fields for 10 hours a day.

“Not since Muhammad Ali has a fighter been this socially active. Whether it’s water or immigrant rights, he puts his money where his mouth is and his fists as well,” his manager, Rick Mirigian, told the Bee.

Ramirez dropped out of college to pursue a boxing career, but his scholarship fund to help immigrants through university has already raised US$56,000.

“It’s my duty to fight for our neighbors: Hard-working, humble families working to provide for their families and make America great,” he said. “A lot of people are afraid, nervous and vulnerable, and I’m going to continue to be their voice until something positive happens. We can’t leave it to the politicians.”

On Saturday night, boxing with as much heart as art, Ramirez outlasted Imam 115-113, 117-111, 120-108.

There was a subtext to the drama. Ramirez’s promoter was Bob Arum, a signed-up Democrat and one-time legal adviser to Robert Kennedy; Imam is promoted by Don King, one of Trump’s loudest fans. The two octogenarian war-horses, thrown together again in the fading days of their promotional careers, had to share the reflected spotlight, if not the spoils.

Before the fight, King said of his friend in the White House: “The first thing that Donald Trump said that touched my heart, and it should touch every American’s heart, is: ‘We will create a whole new system. We will take this system apart. I want to make America great again and America first...’ He can’t be bought and the only people he has to answer to is the American people.”

Ramirez might have smiled at that assessment and he provided his own answer with his fists on behalf of his absent friends.

On the undercard, the Irish Olympian Michael Conlan continued his impressive progress in the same ring where he made his fairytale professional debut 12 months ago. In his first fight for Adam Booth, Conlan took a round-and-a-bit to destroy the willing Hungarian David Berna.

Conlan is exciting, quotable and talented. If he continues to move through the featherweight division as he has in his first six fights, he is likely to enjoy a lucrative career in the US, where boxers have historically been sold as representatives of ethnic communities.

Predictably, Conlan is being marketed as “Irish Mick.” Fair play to him, and fair play to Ramirez, whose courage extends a long way beyond the ring.