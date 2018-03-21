Lyon risk season ban for fan racism and disorder

AP, NYON, Switzerland

Europa League final host Lyon are at risk of a one-season ban from UEFA competitions after more fan disorder.

UEFA on Monday charged Lyon for incidents including “racist behavior” and “crowd disturbances” at a Europa League home game against CSKA Moscow last week.

The case is to be judged on May 31 by UEFA’s disciplinary panel, which is to weigh incidents that happened within the perimeter of the stadium on Thursday last week.

Several police officers were injured after clashes with Lyon fans before the last-16, second-leg game, which the French club lost 3-2. Lyon was eliminated from the competition at the stage and lost the chance to reach the May 16 final at home.

Lyon is set to be barred from European club competitions for one season when UEFA makes its verdict.

In April last year, UEFA put the club on two-year probation after fan disorder delayed a Europa League quarter-final against Besiktas.

UEFA fined Lyon 100,000 euros (US$123,365) after that game and a further 49,000 euros when fans disrupted the home leg of last season’s semi-final against Ajax.

Lyon are fourth in the French league and are competing with third-place Marseille to advance to play in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League or the group stage of the Europa League.