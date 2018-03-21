Predators 14-0-1 after Sabres win

AP, BUFFALO, New York

Pekka Rinne on Monday night stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Mike Fisher and Ryan Johansen scored goals four minutes and 34 seconds apart in the second period, while Filip Forsberg and Ryan Hartman sealed the victory by scoring in the final four minutes.

The NHL-leading Predators improved to 14-0-1 in their past 15, and extended their team-best road winning streak to nine straight.

Rinne won his 11th straight to match his personal best in a stretch in which he has allowed just 18 goals. The shutout was the 51st of his 12-year career and third in nine games.

Rinne also improved to 40-9-4 in becoming the NHL’s seventh goalie to win 40 games in a season three or more times.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BRUINS 4

Cam Atkinson scored two minutes, 55 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to their eighth straight win, spoiling a splendid debut for Boston forward Ryan Donato.

Sonny Milano, Boone Jenner, Thomas Vanek and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blue Jackets. Nick Foligno had two assists, and Vanek and Jenner each added one. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.

Atkinson cut in on the left wing and fired a wrister past Rask for the game-winner.

Columbus moved into a tie with Philadelphia with 85 points, but the Flyers hold the tiebreaker for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Blue Jackets hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Donato had a goal and two assists for Boston, who moved a point behind idle Tampa Bay for first in the Atlantic.

In Monday’s other games, it was:

‧ Kings 4, Wild 3

‧ Panthers 2, Canadiens 0

‧ Coyotes 5, Flames 2