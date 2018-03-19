Kawauchi, Nguriatukei win marathon

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese marathon runner Yuki Kawauchi took first place in yesterday’s Wan Jin Shi Marathon in New Taipei City, with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds, the same result as when he last ran the course in 2016.

Kawauchi, 31, was a runner-up in 2016, the same year that William Chebon Chebor of Kenya set the course record in at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

Jpanese media have dubbed Kawauchi, a civil servant for the government of Japan’s Saitama Prefecture, a “citizen runner” as a way of commending his dedication to training and participating in international races.

Johnstone Kibet Maiyo from Kenya took second place with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 40 seconds, followed by Aredom Tiumay Degefa from Ethiopia, with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 54 seconds, said the New Taipei City government and the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association, who organized the race.

Rael Kiyara Nguriatukei, 34, from Kenya won the woman’s race in 2 hours, 35minutes and 57 seconds, 1 second ahead of Chemtai Rionotukei, also from Kenya.

North Korean long-distance runner Kim Ji-hyang, who set the course record of 2 hours, 34minutes and 52 seconds in 2014, took third with 2 hours, 38 minutes and 10 seconds.

The International Association of Athletics Federations last year elevated the Wan Jin Shi Marathon to a silver-label race, an upgrade from a bronze-label certification issued in 2005, making it the first and only event of its kind in Taiwan to receive such accreditation.

Launched in 2003, the marathon has gained popularity in recent years, with more than 10,000 entrants from 30 countries and regions taking part this year, which also featured 14km and 7km marathons.