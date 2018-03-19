Archiland top SBL board

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Pauian Archiland Basketball Team yesterday took first place in the Super Basketball League (SBL) with a narrow 78-73 win over the Yulon Luxgen Dinos at Sinjhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.

Archiland forward Lee Chi-wei netted 20 points, including four from the three-point line, while teammate Quincy Davis reached another double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds, to seal the victory, dropping Yulon into second in the league standings.

On Saturday, the Luxgens triumphed over the Dacin Tigers 101-77, while Kinmen Kaoliang beat the Bankers 88-81.

On Friday, the Luxgens edged out Taiwan Beer 67-65, and the Fubon Braves downed the Bankers 83-71.

Dacin Tigers center Sim Bhullar on March 11 set a league record, scoring 30 points and 30 rebounds in their 94-79 win over the Bank of Taiwan.

Bhullar, who is the tallest player in league at 2.26m, was named Player of the Week after leading his team to three straight wins, moving the team to third place in the league standings on March 11.

“This is the first time I have achieved a ‘30-30’ in my basketball career. I hope no one can break my SBL record,” Bhullar said after the game.

“Bhullar carried the team many times this season and he has been playing even better than last season. We depend on him going into the playoffs. He is the key to our team successfully defending the title this year,” Tigers coach Fan Keng-hsiang said.

Nicknamed the “Great Wall of India,” Bhullar had averaged 28.7 points and 23.3 rebounds in the Tigers’ three-win streak.

Born in Toronto to parents from India, Bhullar was last year named “Best Foreign Player” in the league and was instrumental in the Tigers’ playoff run and championship win.

In 2015, he briefly played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings and was the league’s first player of Indian descent.