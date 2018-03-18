Sweden’s Stenson clings to share of Arnold Palmer lead

AFP, MIAMI, Florida

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson on Friday birdied three consecutive holes and clung to a share of the lead as Tiger Woods slipped back in the second round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion and the Rio Olympics runner-up, fired a bogey-free three-under par 69 to stand alongside Bryson DeChambeau of the US on 11-under 133 after 36 holes at Bay Hill.

Woods, a 14-time major winner and eight-time champion at the Orlando course, opened and closed the front nine with bogeys, but rallied late to shoot a level-par 72 and stand seven shots back on 140 after 36 holes, as he works to find consistent top form ahead of next month’s Masters.

Stenson, whose only victory since his lone major title came last year at Greensboro, began on the back nine and saved pars at the 16th and at the 17th after finding bunkers off the tee.

“Today wasn’t as good as yesterday, obviously, but the important part for me was 16, 17 and 18,” Stenson said. “I scrambled for par on all three after hitting some not-so-good golf shots, kept patient and made three in a row coming home. Three in a row on this golf course is not bad.”

Stenson sank 1.2m birdie putts on the fifth and sixth holes, then dropped a 6m putt on the seventh.

“My putting more than anything. I’ve been hitting it really close this week,” Stenson said of his key to success. “If you’re rolling it really good you’re setting up something from 3 to 4 feet.”

Woods, again attempting to return in the wake of four back operations, stumbled at the start. His tee shot found the left rough and led to a bogey. At nine, Woods had a three-putt bogey from 18.6m.

“Today was a hard fight, it was a grind,” Woods said. “I didn’t hit the ball close. I didn’t hit the ball well, but I was just hanging in there trying not to shoot myself out of the tournament.”

DeChambeau closed the front nine with three consecutive birdies, starting the run with an 5.5m shot at the par-three seventh.

Talor Gooch from the US was third on 135 with South Korean An Byeong-hun fourth on 136 and American Charley Hoffman another stroke adrift.

Rickie Fowler headed a group of five on 138, while four-time major champions Rory McIlroy and Ernie Els were among those six strokes back on 139.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was tied for 66th at the back of the pack with one-over.

Additional reporting by staff writer