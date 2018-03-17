Three US World Cup host hopefuls drop bid, rap FIFA

AP, NEW YORK

Chicago, the home of the US Soccer Federation, as well as Minneapolis, Minnesota and Arizona dropped out of the North American bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA.

Twenty-three cities, including 17 in the US, were chosen to be included in bid documents to be submitted to FIFA yesterday.

Morocco also is bidding, and the 207 other FIFA members are scheduled to make the decision at FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13.

Vancouver said its bid was rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

Four other US cities were cut: Charlotte, North Carolina, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Tampa, Florida.

Sixty games would be played in the US under the bid plan, including all from the quarter-finals through to the finals. Three cities were included from Mexico and Canada, and both of those nations would host 10 games.

The 2026 World Cup would be the first with a 48-nation field and if chosen, the North American bid intends to ask FIFA to choose 16 venues for the tournament.

The chosen US cities are Arlington, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Baltimore, Maryland, Cincinnati, Ohio, Denver, Colorado, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Inglewood or Pasadena, California, Kansas City, Missouri, Landover, Maryland, Miami, Nashville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Philadelphia, Santa Clara, California, and Seattle.

The Canadian cities are Edmonton, Alberta, Montreal and Toronto, and Mexico’s are Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Only two of the cities hosted games during the 1994 World Cup: the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Although US President Donald Trump disparaged Africa and Haiti in remarks in January, the North American organizers said they are confident they would get sufficient votes. New US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro intends to address bid campaign plans with media next week.

Evidence introduced in US District Court last year during the trial of former soccer executives documented bribes paid ahead of the 2010 vote by the FIFA executive committee that awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights to Qatar over the US.

The vote for 2026 would be by the entire FIFA congress rather than the about two dozen members of the executive committee, which chose the hosts from 1986 to 2022.