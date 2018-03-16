SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Arsenal win FA WSL Cup

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal on Wednesday helped Arsenal Women beat defending champions Manchester City Women 1-0 and clinch a record fifth FA Women’s Super League (WSL) Cup title. Miedema latched on to a deep cross from defender Dominique Janssen on 32 minutes and held off her marker to slot past City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck at Adams Park, Wycombe. Favorites City, holders of the Women’s FA Cup and Women’s Super League One title, went close to restoring parity through forwards Nikita Parris and Jane Ross, but Arsenal held on. “It really is a huge achievement,” Miedema said. “We’ve got a load of respect for them because they’re an amazing team. I’m really happy we managed to beat them today.”

RUGBY UNION

Jones ‘sorry’ over comments

England coach Eddie Jones on Wednesday apologized for offensive comments he made last year about Wales and Ireland. The Australian, speaking at a sponsor’s event in July last year, talked about how disappointed he was by his team’s Six Nations loss to the “scummy Irish” and described Wales as a “shit little place.” “No excuses. I shouldn’t have said what I did,” Jones told the BBC. “I am very sorry for any offense caused.” The English Rugby Football Union said it would apologize to the sport’s ruling bodies in Ireland and Wales and a spokesperson described Jones’ comments as “inappropriate.” England, whose defeat by Ireland last year was their first under Jones, play Ireland at Twickenham tomorrow.

SOCCER

Bayern breeze into last eight

Treble-chasing Bayern Munich on Wednesday eased past Besiktas JK 3-1 to breeze into the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win. It was a record 11th straight victory in the competition for coach Jupp Heynckes, who had led Bayern to the title in 2012-2013 before retiring and returning this season. The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich. Bayern, who could secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend, went 2-0 up seconds after the second-half restart when Gokhan Gonul volleyed a Rafinha cross into his own net. Besiktas, who were missing their entire central defense, offered little resistance despite controlling possession.

SKIING

Two skiers banned for life

South Korean freestyle skiers Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyon, who competed at last month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, have been banned for life for allegedly assaulting female teammates, the Korea Ski Association said yesterday. The two are accused of “physically and sexually abusing female athletes” at a competition in Japan this month, an association spokesman said. After an investigation, “we decided to ban Choi and Kim permanently,” the spokesman said. The spokesman said that Choi, 24, and Kim, 23, drank together in their hotel room during the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Akita. They asked female athletes in the next room to join them and multiple media reports say they assaulted them when the offer was refused.