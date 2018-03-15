Westbrook becomes fourth player to reach triple ton

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Russell Westbrook on Tuesday snared the 100th triple-double of his career as the Oklahoma City Thunder closed in on a playoff berth with a 119-107 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to become only the fourth player in NBA history to record a century of triples.

The 29-year-old Thunder star joins Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) as the latest member of the exclusive club of triple-double centurions.

Reigning NBA MVP Westbrook had already claimed Robertson’s single-season triple-double record last year, with 42.

“It’s a blessing, man. I give all thanks to the man above for the ability to play basketball,” Westbrook said when asked about his milestone. “I’m just thankful to be able to do it here in Oklahoma City with my teammates. Happy to be able to accomplish something like that.”

Westbrook led the scoring on Tuesday, with Carmelo Anthony adding 21 points and Jerami Grant contributing 20 off the bench as the Thunder improved to 41-29.

Oklahoma City are fourth in the Western Conference standings, two wins ahead of the fifth-placed New Orleans Pelicans.

Although not mathematically certain of a place in the post-season, only a major collapse is likely to deny the Thunder a playoff berth.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs bounced back from Monday’s mauling at the hands of Houston with a 108-72 blowout over the Orlando Magic.

LaMarcus Aldridge returned to the starting lineup for San Antonio and duly delivered with 24 points. Aldridge was one of six Spurs to make double figures, helping the franchise improve to 38-30 for the season.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich saluted his side’s hard-nosed defensive display as integral to the win.

“The defense really set the tone,” Popovich said. “People guarded their men and took pride in it, and the rest of the team followed through. It kind of fueled the offense a little bit.”