United’s European dream crushed

Reuters, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United fans had just two days to savor their win over archrivals Liverpool before Spain’s Sevilla brought them back down to earth on Tuesday, eliminating them from the Champions League.

The 2-1 win by Vincenzo Montella’s side, who are in fifth place in La Liga and struggling to qualify for next year’s competition, cuts United’s European campaign short, but they only had themselves to blame.

It was a disjointed display lacking conviction at times and strikingly different from the combative performance shown against Liverpool.

Mourinho’s decision to change the team, which on Saturday played with great discipline and desire in the 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool, was puzzling, especially given the alterations it forced across the field.

Marcus Rashford, so brilliant on the left with his two goals in the northwest derby, was moved to the right flank, while Alexis Sanchez, who had looked promising playing just behind Romelu Lukaku, was switched back to the left wing.

Scott McTominay, a calm defensive midfield presence against Liverpool, was left out to make way for Marouane Fellaini, who only returned from injury last week, while Juan Mata made way for Jesse Lingard.

Whatever motivated the changes, the lineup simply did not work.

Chilean Sanchez has yet to settle in at Old Trafford following his January move from Arsenal, and he appears to be lacking confidence and unsure of his role.

Rashford showed moments of his devastating acceleration and directness, but he is more effective when cutting in from the left and Lingard’s running straight at the Sevilla defense produced little other than lost possession.

With Nemanja Matic alone in the defensive midfield role, Fellaini was all over the midfield in his usual aggressive fashion, but provided little composure or balance.

While Sevilla did not sparkle until the two stunning late goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder, they had the calmness in the midfield that was lacking from United.

Midfielder Steven N’Zonzi was a cool presence in the center of the field, while Ever Banega was inventive as playmaker.

Mourinho said his team had to improve in all areas to progress further next season, but was not in the mood to criticize his team.

“We had good periods. We didn’t have great control over the game, but I can’t say there was anything wrong with my players and their intention to play,” he said. “That’s football. We lost, but tomorrow is another day, and Saturday is another match.”

Progress might be being made by Mourinho, but it is mid-March and his team are out of the race for the Premier League title, where they trail Manchester City by 16 points, and of Europe.

Suddenly the FA Cup, in which United on Saturday face Brighton and Hove Albion in a quarter-final, takes on a little more significance.