Rabada takes center stage as Proteas defeat Australia

Reuters, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

Kagiso Rabada took 11 wickets in the match, but could yet turn from hero to villain as South Africa beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test yesterday to level the four-match series.

South Africa made heavy work of reaching their modest target before captain Faf du Plessis (2) and Theunis de Bruyn (11) guided them to 102-4.

However, the victory is likely to be overshadowed by a ban for Rabada, who was yesterday handed a new charge from the International Cricket Council after already having a disciplinary hearing on Sunday.

His presence in the remainder of the series remains under threat, with match referee Jeff Crowe set to announce the outcome of a hearing into a level 2 charge against the seamer for brushing against Steve Smith after dismissing the Australia captain in the first innings.

If found guilty, Rabada, who has 15 wickets at an average of 16.80, would miss the final two Tests.

Rabada was yesterday also slapped with a lesser level 1 charge for his exuberant celebrations when he dismissed David Warner in the second innings.

The 22-year-old Rabada was the outstanding performer yesterday as he ripped through Australia, who started on 180-5 with a 41-run lead.

He completed figures of 6-54 and a match aggregate of 11-150, the fourth time he has taken 10 or more wickets in a Test.

The tourists lost Mitchell Marsh (45) in the first over as Rabada uprooted his middle stump, before Pat Cummins (5) was well caught in the gully by De Bruyn.

Rabada got his third when Mitchell Starc (1) edged a drive to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Lungi Ngidi (2-24) had Nathan Lyon (5) caught by De Kock, before Tim Paine (28 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (17) added 28 for the final wicket as Australia were dismissed for 239.