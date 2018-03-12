Okamoto leads all four categories

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese road racing cyclist Hayato Okamoto yesterday won the first stage of the Tour de Taiwan, finishing as the leading Asian rider and first in the individual and points categories, making him the first cyclist to lead all four categories.

The first leg of the Tour de Taiwan, a class 2.1 event on the Union Cycliste Internationale Asian Tour calendar, started in Taipei yesterday, attracting nearly 200 professional cyclists from 19 domestic and foreign teams.

Okamoto won the 82.3km Taipei leg in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 55 seconds.

He also received the yellow jersey, which indicates the overall leader, the blue jersey, which denotes the leading Asian athlete, and the green jersey, which is awarded to the cyclist with most points.

The 22-year-old said this is his first time at the Tour, adding that he is excited with his performance so far.

Okamoto won last year’s U23 Asian Cycling Championships and finished first in the second stage of the Tour de Hokkaido.

The second leg of the Tour de Taiwan is to be held today in Taoyuan, while the third to fifth stages are to be held in Hsinchu, Nantou and Pingtung from tomorrow to Thursday respectively.