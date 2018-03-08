SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FORMULA ONE

Sauber signs Calderon

Formula One team Sauber said it has signed Colombian driver Tatiana Calderon as its test driver this year. The 24-year-old Calderon was the team’s development driver last season. “She will be completing simulator training sessions and coaching with engineers” during race weekends and at the team’s headquarters in Switzerland, the team said. “[I have] been able to substantially expand and develop my skills as a race driver, and I am convinced that I will be doing so throughout this year,” Calderon said on Tuesday. Calderon started her racing career at age nine. She competed in the GP3 series in the last two seasons and will remain in the development series along with her role as Sauber’s test driver, the team said. The last woman to participate in an F1 race weekend was Susie Wolff with Williams, who took part in a practice session at the 2014 British Grand Prix. Before her, Italian Giovanna Amati competed with Brabham in 1992, but failed to qualify for a race in three attempts. Spaniard Carmen Jordan was appointed a development driver for Lotus in 2015.

TENNIS

Williams set for Indian Wells

Serena Williams makes her return today to the pro tour after a 14-month absence with a first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. She is to play Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in a night match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Williams has played just one Fed Cup doubles match while away from the WTA Tour. The former world No. 1 is unseeded and as a result did not receive a first-round bye. Williams will try to become the first woman to win three singles titles in the desert. Her other titles came in 1999 and 2001, before she boycotted the event for several years. Williams, a winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, is in the same quarter of the draw as her older sister Venus. The siblings could potentially face each other in the third round.

BOXING

Boxing Barbie not for sale

A Barbie doll in the likeness of British Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, complete with “boxing gloves to shatter any glass ceiling,” has been unveiled to mark International Women’s Day. Toymaker Mattel, whose Barbie dolls have in the past drawn criticism for promoting harmful stereotypes, on Tuesday said it hoped the Adams doll would inspire girls to achieve greatness. The doll is among 14 new Barbies honoring “boundary-breaking women” around the world to show the next generation they can be anything they want to be, Mattel said. Others in its “Sheroes” series include American snowboarder Chloe Kim, who won gold at this year’s Winter Olympics and Chinese prima ballerina Tan Yuanyuan. Adams said her doll was “cool” and hoped it would inspire young girls to go for their dreams. “Without my own role models, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said in a statement. “Growing up, my biggest role models were my mum and Muhammad Ali — there were no female boxers in [the] media when I was a kid, and I might have discovered my passion sooner if I’d seen other women boxing.” The doll features Adams’ distinctive hairstyle and boxing gear emblazoned with her trademark “Lioness” nickname. However, the doll’s body type appears to reflect Barbie’s super-slim silhouette more than Adams’ muscular physique. The doll is not available for sale, and Mattel could not say whether it would go into production.