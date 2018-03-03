Australian nearing 100 sets record at Games swim trials

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australian George Corones, who is to celebrate his 100th birthday next month, shaved a good chunk of time off the 50m long course freestyle world record for his age group at this week’s Commonwealth Games trials.

The 99-year-old Victorian was the only competitor in the 100-to-104 years men’s masters category and set a time of 56.12 seconds for a single length of the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre pool which will host the swimming at the April 4 to April 15 Games.

Wednesday’s race was staged before the trials proper especially to allow Corones to attempt to break the 100 to 104 age group record of one minute, 31.19 seconds set in 2014 by John Harrison.

Corones had been unable to claim previous short course masters world records because of the lack of automated operating equipment at the pool where he swam the times.

Corones told reporters in 2013 that he swam before World War II “stopped things,” returning to the sport at the age of 80.