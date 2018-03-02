Song takes HSBC lead with flawless 65

Reuters, SINGAPORE

Jennifer Song yesterday fired a brilliant seven-under 65 to open a two-shot lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, the American returning from a late weather delay to complete a bogey-free 18 holes.

The 28-year-old had a stellar amateur career before turning professional in 2010, yet she remains without a victory on the LPGA Tour, a statistic that could be eradicated if she maintains her opening round form at the 63-player limited-field event.

Song’s round started slowly with two birdies on her outward nine, but the American caught fire coming in, picking up five shots in eight holes on the New Tanjong Course to sit two clear of fellow American Michelle Wie and South Korea’s Ji Eun-hee.

“At times it has been a great struggle, because I know I can win out here, but I just never have been given that chance yet,” Song told reporters of her long wait for a title. “But I kept believing that some day, it will happen. I think that’s the reason why myself and other golfers are still grinding, because we believe that we can win out here.

“I think that’s what keeps us going and I don’t know, I can’t expect anything ahead of time, so I’ll just let things go day by day and just see how things unfold,” she added.

Last week’s winner, Jessica Korda, sat three shots off the pace in a group of nine players who all fired four-under 68s, including major winners Ariya Jutanugarn, Chun In-gee, Danielle Kang and Park Sung-hyun.

Defending champion Inbee Park had a round to forget, the South Korean’s hopes of recording a third win in four years at the Sentosa Golf Club not helped by a first-round 73, her one-over total leaving her tied for 41st on a day of low scoring.

Wie, still searching for her first win since her 2014 US Open triumph, also fired seven birdies in her five-under 67, but a bogey-five on the last ended her chances of sitting just one off the lead heading into the second round.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded a one-under 71 to finish the round in a group of nine tied for 27th place.

Additional reporting by staff writer