SPORT BRIEFS

FOOTBALL

Jones to appeal: reports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will appeal the NFL’s request that he repay more than US$2 million in legal fees to cover costs incurred by teams when he tried to block an extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and during the defense of Ezekiel Elliott, according to multiple reports. Jones has requested a hearing before Goodell, but when it will take place has yet to be identified, the Washington Post reported. The justification for the monetary demand, which is to be issued in the next few weeks, is reportedly that Jones’ actions have been detrimental to the NFL. According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, while Goodell himself was reluctant to issue any sort of discipline toward Jones, the owners encouraged him to do so, because Jones “crossed an unspoken boundary by threatening his colleagues.” Among Jones’ actions last year that ruffled feathers were the Elliott ordeal, proposing a six-month moratorium on finalizing any new contract for Goodell and threatening to sue the owners’ compensation committee if it approved Goodell’s extension. Elliott eventually served a six-game suspension for a domestic violence incident. Goodell ultimately signed his extension without any lawsuit being filed.

SOCCER

Neymar out for six weeks

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar faces “at least six weeks” out with a fractured bone in his foot and is to miss next week’s return leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, his father said on Tuesday. “PSG know that they will not be able to count on Neymar for the upcoming matches: his treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or not,” he told ESPN Brasil. The Brazilian star suffered the injury, as well as a twisted ankle, in an innocuous looking incident toward the end of Sunday’s 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille. PSG coach Unai Emery earlier on Tuesday said “no decision” had been made regarding an operation, denying an earlier report in the Brazilian media that the world’s most expensive player would go under the knife to repair the cracked bone in his right foot. Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte had claimed a decision had been reached for Neymar to undergo surgery and that the 26-year-old would be sidelined until May.

TENNIS

Kyrgios derides inaction

Outspoken Australian Nick Kyrgios has bemoaned a recent outburst by Daria Gavrilova, saying that he would have been “banned for six years” had he behaved in a similar manner to his compatriot. Gavrilova on Monday lost her temper during a match against American Madison Brengle at the Acapulco Open, the Australian throwing her racket after misfiring on a serve and nearly hitting a ball kid. The racket then bounced up and slammed into the umpire’s chair, yet Gavrilova escaped punishment and went on to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Kyrgios, known for tantrums and controversial moments of his own, tweeted a video of the incident and wrote: “I would be banned for 6 years and been on every paper and news channel for the next month.” American Coco Vandeweghe, who has also found herself in trouble with tennis authorities, appeared to support Kyrgios with a reply to his tweet that included an emoji of a woman shrugging. “Double standards everywhere,” she said.