SS Lazio go third after Juventus snowed off

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Champions Juventus’ Serie A game was snowed off on Sunday as SS Lazio moved third with a 3-0 win over US Sassuolo at the expense of AS Roma, who were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan.

Juventus are a point behind leaders SSC Napoli, who were due to play Cagliari in Sardinia yesterday, and had been looking to move top against Atalanta BC in Turin but for blizzard-like conditions which saw 5cm of snow pile up before kickoff.

“It’s possible to play in these conditions, but it would not be a spectacle worthy of the top flight. There is also the issue of potential harm to the players,” Juventus director Beppe Marotta said.

Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continued their goal-scoring sprees to lift Lazio into third place, as Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria gave AC Milan their first win at the Stadio Olimpico in six years.

Roma slipped to fifth behind Inter, with AC Milan just outside the European places in seventh.

“Obviously, it’s a wake up call,” Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco said of the defeat which came just days after throwing away a lead to lose 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetesk in the UEFA Champions League. “We cannot be happy with this result, nor our season overall. We completely lost our way after the first goal.”

Cutrone broke through after the break, with defender Calabria adding the second after 74 minutes.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — celebrating his 19th birthday — did well to parry an early Cengiz Under strike and also cleared a close-range Patrik Schick effort over the bar.

“It’s an important win, one that will make a difference,” Cutrone said, before crediting coach Gennaro Gattuso with transforming the team. “We are really united now and proving we are a great team. The coach really cares about the squad and we’ve come together under him.”

Earlier, Lazio and Sassuolo finished a bad-tempered clash with 10 men, with in-form Serb Milinkovic-Savic scoring a brace to bring his tally to 11 goals this season.

Lazio doubled their lead amid controversy, with a penalty awarded following consultation with the video assistant referee after the ball struck Federico Peluso’s hand.

Immobile stepped up to slot home to give him six goals in Lazio’s past three games — 32 this season and a league-leading 23 in Serie A.

“I’m sure he’ll win the Golden Boot, he deserves it for how he works every day,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said of Immobile. “The important thing is that we continue to perform like today.”