Pyeongchang Games: Russia expects ban to be lifted soon

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia yesterday said it expected to have the doping ban lifted in the “next few days,” saying restoring the rights of its athletes could become a major result of the Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted unanimously to keep Russia’s ban for mass doping, meaning Russian athletes were not able to march behind their flag at the Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony yesterday.

However, an IOC source said the suspension would be lifted in “a few days or a few weeks” if no further positive drug tests come out of the Games, where two Russians tested positive for doping.

“We hope and count on the recovery of the Russian Olympic Committee [ROC] membership in the IOC within the next few days,” the committee said in a statement. “Our absolute priority is the status of our country and the interests of our athletes.”

Restoring the rights of the ROC and the rights of “all the Russian athletes will be the major outcome” of the Games, the statement added.

The vote to maintain the ban for the time being followed a recommendation from the IOC’s executive board, which met on Saturday and early yesterday to thrash out Russia’s fate.

The IOC “could have considered lifting the suspension given that the Olympic Athletes from Russia had respected the IOC’s decision of Dec. 5,” IOC president Thomas Bach said. “However, two Russian athletes tested positive for doping here in Pyeongchang.”

The ROC said that the IOC voted to lift its suspension after the completion in 72 hours of all doping tests of the samples taken during the Games.