Sun, Feb 25, 2018 - Page 10　

Taiwan’s women’s team defeated at London table tennis

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan women’s table tennis team on Friday suffered a crushing defeat to North Korea in the quarter-finals of the International Table Tennis Federation Team World Cup in London.

Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu, Cheng Hsien-tzu and Cheng I-ching played in a doubles and two singles matches.

In a best-of-five-match encounter, Taiwan lost three matches in a row, the exact opposite of how they performed the day before against Australia that won them a spot in the quarter-finals.

Chen and Cheng Hsien-tzu kicked off the doubles match, playing against North Korea’s Kim Nam-hae and Cha Hyo-sim.

While the two started out strong, winning two sets 11-9, 11-8, they lost their chance to win the match when they were defeated in a third set that ended in a close 9-11 score.

They went on to lose the final two sets 6-11, 7-11, losing the first point for Taiwan.

Cheng I-ching played against North Korea’s Kim Song-i in the first of two singles matches, but she was only able to win one of the four sets.

Cheng I-ching never found her footing in the match and ultimately lost 3-11, 9-11, 11-8, 3-11.

The same was true for Chen Szu-yu who later faced off against Cha Hyo-sim in the deciding second singles match, losing 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 5-11.

Taiwan was eliminated from the world cup and cannot advance into the semi-finals.

