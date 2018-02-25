Kyle Busch wins Atlanta pole; Wallace in spotlight

AP, HAMPTON, Georgia

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr was the hot topic on Friday even as Kyle Busch won the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Busch is to start in front today in the second race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season after edging Ryan Newman in a close battle.

Busch overcame handling problems in the first two rounds of qualifying to win the pole with a lap of 184.652mph (297.17kph) in the third round. Busch won his 28th career pole and his first at Atlanta. Busch beat Newman’s 187.419mph.

Wallace is to start 19th, in the middle of the 36-car field. Much of the talk remained on his second-place finish in last week’s Daytona 500.

Wallace was the first black driver in the Daytona 500 field since 1969. The second-place finish was the highest for a black driver and any rookie.

Today he will be the first black NASCAR Cup racer in an Atlanta race since Bill Lester finished 38th in 2006.

Ryan Blaney, who will start 26th, said that last week Dale Earnhardt Jr was so worried about Wallace that he arranged for Blaney to provide counsel for the rookie.

“He was like ‘Hey, I need you to go call Bubba and calm him down because I think he was getting overwhelmed with all the media and the pressure that was kind of being thrown upon him and we haven’t even gotten started yet,’” Ryan Blaney said.

Blaney, who is friends with both Earnhardt and Wallace, said he encouraged Wallace to enjoy the “well-deserved opportunity.”

Blaney said the second-place finish proved Wallace “dealt with it really well.”

Kevin Harvick qualified third, followed by Daniel Suarez.

Defending champion Brad Keselowski qualified fifth.

Austin Dillon, coming off the win at Daytona, will start 25th.

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex will start 35th after his car did not pass inspection. As a penalty, car chief Blake Harris was suspended for the weekend and a 30-minute practice was enforced yesterday.