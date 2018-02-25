Gymnasts tell of sport rife with abuse

AP

They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they are women with lifelong injuries, suffocating anxiety and debilitating eating disorders.

They are the other victims of USA Gymnastics.

Thirteen former US gymnasts and three coaches interviewed by The Associated Press (AP) described a win-at-all-cost culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse in which girls were forced to train on broken bones and other injuries. That culture was tacitly endorsed by the sport’s governing body and institutionalized by Bela and Martha Karolyi, the husband-and-wife duo who coached the US’ top female gymnasts for three decades.

The gymnasts agreed to speak to AP, some for the first time, after the recent courtroom revelations about USA Gymnastics’ former team doctor Larry Nassar, who recently was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting young athletes for years under the guise of medical treatment.

The Karolyis’ oppressive style created a toxic environment in which a predator like Nassar was able to thrive, according to witness statements in Nassar’s criminal case and a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, the Karolyis and others.

Girls were afraid to challenge authority, Nassar was able to prey on vulnerable girls and, at the same time, he did not challenge the couple’s harsh training methods.

“He was their little puppet,” said Jeanette Antolin, a former member of the US national team who trained with the Karolyis. “He let us train on injuries. They got what they wanted. He got what he wanted.”

Young girls were virtually starved, constantly body shamed and forced to train with broken bones or other injuries, according to interviews and the lawsuit.

Their meager diets and extreme training often delayed puberty, which some coaches believed was such a detriment that they ridiculed girls who started their menstrual cycles.

USA Gymnastics declined to answer questions for this story.

The Karolyis did not reply to requests for comment, but their attorney denied they abused anyone.

Some female gymnasts in the US were subjected to abusive training methods before the Karolyis defected from their native Romania in 1981, but other coaches and former gymnasts said the Karolyis’ early successes — starting with Romania’s Nadia Comaneci becoming the first woman gymnast awarded a perfect score in competition — validated the cutthroat attitudes that fostered widespread mistreatment of US athletes at the highest levels of women’s gymnastics.

The Karolyis, who helped USA Gymnastics win 41 Olympic medals, including 13 gold over three decades, trained hundreds of gymnasts at their complex in rural Huntsville, Texas, known as “the ranch.”

They selected gymnasts for the national team and earned millions of US dollars from USA Gymnastics.

However, while the Karolyis are credited with dramatically improving the performance and medal counts of the US women’s team, gymnasts in the US and Romania said that the couple were verbally, emotionally and sometimes physically abusive.

A congressional committee investigating the gymnastics scandal said in Feb. 8 letters to the Karolyis, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee that they were all “at the center of many of these failures” that allowed Nassar’s sexual abuse to persist for more than two decades.