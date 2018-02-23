Taiwan beat Japan 70-69 to remain in contention

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday edged Japan 70-69 for their first International Basketball Federation World Cup Asian Zone Group B victory and remain hopeful of advancing.

It was a close encounter throughout in Yokohama, Japan, with the score level numerous times before the visitors secured the lead and hung on in the final minutes for the one-point victory.

Control guard Chen Ying-chun and forward Hu Lung-mao made key contributions, each netting 15 points for Taiwan, and Chen also chipped in nine vital rebounds.

Center Quincy Davis, a US-born naturalized citizen, was the key man, directing the offense and putting up a tough defense throughout the game to record a double-double, with 12 points scored and 11 rebounds.

In yesterday’s other key matchup, Australia remained undefeated atop Group B after an 84-68 victory over the Philippines at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

Starters Mitchell Creek and Cameron Gliddon lead as Australia pulled ahead 37-32 at the intermission. The two sides were tied 19-19 at the end of the first quarter.

The hosts surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring Gilas Pilipinas 26-17, before coasting to the 14-point victory in the final period.

Creek produced a standout performance for a double-double, scoring 12 points and securing 11 rebounds.

Gliddon was four of six on three-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points.

The Philippines had only one player who scored in double digits, June Mar Fajarado with 15.

“We expected it to be a real grind and take a full 40-minute effort to get ahead,” Gliddon said after the game. “I think everyone contributed in our team and we ran away with it at the end. I think our depth really hurt them.”

Australia sit atop Group B with three wins from three games, while the Philippines are second at 2-1. Taiwan are third at 1-2 and Japan are winless after three games.

On Sunday, Taiwan are to take on Australia in Melbourne, while the Philippines are to entertain Japan at Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena.

In other international action, Taiwan’s Formosa Dreamers on Sunday slumped to another defeat in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas winning 117-93 at home at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna, Philippines.

It was the 12th straight defeat for the Taiwanese team, who hold the worst record in the ABL with only one win in 15 games.

It has been a nightmarish first ABL season for the Changhua County Stadium-based Dreamers, who failed to make the playoffs.

Earlier this month, the Dreamers were defeated 108-79 by Guangzhou, China-based Chongson Kung Fu on Feb. 3 and fell to a 72-65 defeat to the Singapore Slingers on Sunday last week.